Bauzà made this statement to the media before the meeting of the Subcommittee for the Promotion of Civility in Tourist Zones, made up of the Security Forces and Corps, town councils, island councils, sectoral councils, residents’ associations and trade unions, among others.
“We began the week with a meeting of the Subcommittee, which had not met on any occasion since the decree on excesses was passed,” he said.
He insisted that this “very large” group will serve to put “all the ideas of the different sectors in common and, from here, begin the modification of the decree”, which he hopes will be in place “for next season.”
With regard to the possible elimination of zoning, which applies only to parts of Magalluf, Playa de Palma and Sant Antoni in Ibiza, in the decree on excess tourism, Bauzà acknowledged that there have been requests from town councils but for the moment we need to discuss how to do it.
With regard to an increase in penalties, the minister made it clear that it will be “above all for the offender”. “Those responsible for the act of incivility deserve a harsher punishment than the one in the current decree,” he reiterated.
He stressed that the Security Forces and Corps that form part of the Subcommittee will put forward possible proposals, because “it is not easy to punish the offender”, although the intention of the Regional Ministry is “to do so”.
Bauzà emphasised his desire for the modification of the decree to be “participatory” and “as consensual” as possible, because in this way “it will last longer”.
Bauza commented that “it is not easy to punish the offender(s)." Why?
What about the anti-social locals? Can large gangs of youths continue in their usual drunken destruction because they’re not tourists?
Because Mallorca and its Urbanisations of Magalluf, Playa de Palmahave a Worldwide reputation that attracts Alcoholic Idiots. A WARNINH needs to be made before they enter the Country. THAT THEY WILL BE IMMEDIATELY DEPORTED SHOULD THEY COMMIT ANY DISTURBANCE OR CRIME AGAINST THE LAWS OF THE COUNTRY. These idiots think they can do what they like in a different Country. Unless serious penaltys are applied to these bad youths etc. They will continue to get drunk and misbehave very badly. A SRIOUS WARNINH AND DEPORTATION WILL SPREAD THE MESSAGE AND STOP THESE BAD PEOPLE FROM COMMITTING SERIOUS DDISTURBANCES. In their own Country they would be arrested, put in a Cell. Then dealt with by a Court. Here it must be instant rejection and deportation.