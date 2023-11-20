The Balearic Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sports, Jaume Bauzá, announced today (Monday) that his intention is for the modification of the current decree on excesses, which will be renamed responsible tourism and that it will be ready for next season.

Bauzà made this statement to the media before the meeting of the Subcommittee for the Promotion of Civility in Tourist Zones, made up of the Security Forces and Corps, town councils, island councils, sectoral councils, residents’ associations and trade unions, among others.

“We began the week with a meeting of the Subcommittee, which had not met on any occasion since the decree on excesses was passed,” he said.

He insisted that this “very large” group will serve to put “all the ideas of the different sectors in common and, from here, begin the modification of the decree”, which he hopes will be in place “for next season.”

With regard to the possible elimination of zoning, which applies only to parts of Magalluf, Playa de Palma and Sant Antoni in Ibiza, in the decree on excess tourism, Bauzà acknowledged that there have been requests from town councils but for the moment we need to discuss how to do it.

With regard to an increase in penalties, the minister made it clear that it will be “above all for the offender”. “Those responsible for the act of incivility deserve a harsher punishment than the one in the current decree,” he reiterated.

He stressed that the Security Forces and Corps that form part of the Subcommittee will put forward possible proposals, because “it is not easy to punish the offender”, although the intention of the Regional Ministry is “to do so”.

Bauzà emphasised his desire for the modification of the decree to be “participatory” and “as consensual” as possible, because in this way “it will last longer”.