A Manacor magistrate today ordered the provisional imprisonment without bail for the alleged author of the fatal stabbing of another man in Arta on an alleged crime of murder.

The events occurred on Friday night in a street in Arta, after a fight in a bar, and the man was arrested the following day.

The incident took place at around 10.50 p.m. on Friday, when a man stabbed another in calle Cristofol Ferré Pons.

Moments before, the victim was in a bar in the aforementioned locality, close to the scene.

At a given moment, the victim, a man of approximately 30 or 35 years of age, turned to the alleged perpetrator to reproach him for something, and a fight broke out.

At that moment, both left the premises and, once outside, the victim left on foot and the perpetrator went up to his home in the vicinity, took a knife, went back down to the street and headed in the direction where the other person had left, who, after catching up with him, he stabbed several times.

On Saturday morning, following an investigation by the Guardia Civil, the alleged perpetrator was identified and arrested at his home.