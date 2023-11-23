Mallorca firefighters mounted a daring rescue of two dogs which got lost in the Mallorca mountains near Valldemossa and the owner, who went out to look for them, also ended up trapped in an area that was difficult to access.

Ahir al migdia @Emergencies_112 activen el #GRM de #ParcSóller per el rescat de dos cans perduts a les Ermites Velles, Valldemossa. Els cans s'havien escapat dels seus propietaris a primera hora del matí. Un d'ells el trobam encinglat i l'altre compareix a una finca dels voltants pic.twitter.com/rIoIfiYIuN — Bombers de Mallorca (@BombersdeMca) November 23, 2023

Fortunately all three were reunited on Wednesday and are safe and sound.

During a walk in the mountains on Wednesday morning, the owner lost his two dogs.

They ran off and he ended up losing sight of them in the area of the Valldemossa hermitage. When he went to eventually catch up with the dogs he ended up in an area that was very difficult to access, and at 2:45 pm he ended up calling 112 for help.

Soller firefighters from were quickly deployed to the scene.

There, they found one of the dogs trapped among some rocks and had to abseil down to reach and rescue the animal.

They were also able to locate the other dog, wandering around the property, as well as the owner.