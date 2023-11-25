The vote was a move towards giving British second home owners the automatic right to a long-stay visa, rather than being limited by the 90-day rule.
French members said they had voted the amendment through for those who had been “punished by Brexit”.
And considering only 60,000 Britons own second homes in France, Spain has a much bigger case to argue.
At the World Travel Market in London last month Secretary of State for Tourism, Rosana Morillo, said she was pleased that “the available data suggests that the United Kingdom will continue to be our main issuing country next year.”
In addition, the Secretary of State held an important meeting at the Foreign Office with the Director of Consular Affairs and Crisis, Jennifer Anderson, in which they discussed issues of interest regarding the stays of British tourists in Spain and discussed collaboration projects for future seasons.
She highlighted the fact that the United Kingdom is a leading mature market for Spain, which “will close 2023 at levels very close to pre-pandemic levels in terms of the number of international arrivals in 2019, and will greatly exceed tourist spending in relation to that year”.
In a statement the Spanish government said: “the United Kingdom is our main market in terms of the number of tourists and spending at the destination, a market that continues to grow and that has left behind the uncertainties of Brexit and the pandemic. Moreover, our prospects tell us that there is still a great deal of room for improvement”.
However, Spain appears to be very loyal to the EU, but if France can go it alone why can’t Spain?
Spain’s Minister of Tourism, Hector Gomez, has hinted that those in his government also wanted to work with the EU towards some sort of “exception”.
He has previously made clear his anger over Spain’s position when it comes to the 90-day rule.
But he has said: “Unfortunately, the rule is not something Spain has established by itself or can get rid of. It is in our interest to lobby and convince the EU that we can try to work an exception with them. But the solution must come from them.”
Nevertheless, Spain appears to have the desire for change and if the million home owners could begin to lobby the Spanish government, a start would be sending an email to the Bulletin which will gather the comments and send them to the relevant Balearic and Spanish authorities.
Email editorial@majorcadailybulletin.com
I am waiting for Residencia. My Abagado said at least one year. A friend has been waiting 15 Months to date. I am expecting two years now before it is approved. The staff needed to approve Residencias is totally understaffed. One person I know has gone to apply in Menorca after 18 Months of waiting here. I can not afford the large Fine should I want to visit my Family in the UK.
Peter, I am afraid you are, and have been, on a losing wicket with this one. The French realize that the U.K.’s 180 days makes sense. And Spain won’t (daren’t) do anything until the French pass this law, which they will. Morgan, you keep going on and on and on about becoming a resident. Do you, or can you, understand that this has tax implications, specifically income, capital gains and wealth taxes ?. Why would anyone want to pay Spain’s taxes just for an extra month in the sun ? The sun shines in Malta as well you know, and even more so in Barbados during your winter.
That should read: “ Spain’s former Minister of Tourism, Héctor Gómez……”. He has been replaced by Jordi Hereu in the new Cabinet. That’s what happens when you copy and paste!
It is not law yet and....France's lower house - the National Assembly - still has to debate the change before it can become law. Emmanuel Macron's party, which does not have a majority, has said it would oppose the change. Long waiting times at French visa centres are another issue plaguing British homeowners in France. And in a fresh blow to homeowners, French property taxes could also be set to rise by 60% under new rules. Taxes are set to rise by at least 7.1%, but local authorities can apply for much higher rates.
If you want to live here, residency is a good way to avoid undesirable consequences, and it's not at all untenable. Especially if you own a property. Simply demanding exception is a longer road and far less guaranteed.
This is (another) unintended consequence of Brexit so the long stay visa is a logical and positive move for both France and Spain. No downside and lots of upside for the two countries and the British second home owners. Bravo!