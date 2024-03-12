Initial investigations into the coach crash on the Son Servera-Sant Llorenç road on Monday suggest that excessive speed may well have been the cause.

There were fifty passengers on the coach - Spanish senior citizens on Imserso holidays who are staying at hotels in Playa de Palma. They were on an excursion to the Caves of Drach when the coach left the road, fell a couple of metres down an embankment and turned over.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Teresa Ayuga.

No other vehicle was involved in the accident. The coach driver, who was uninjured, tested negative for alcohol and drugs and suggested to the Guardia Civil that mechanical failure could have been the cause.

The coach is less than two years old, which may indicate that there was no mechanical failure. Examination of skid marks has led investigators to believe that a distraction of some sort or excessive speed was the cause. Further investigation before arriving at a definitive conclusion includes analysis of the tachograph and witness statements, especially those of passengers in the front seats.

A helicopter at the scene. Photo: Assumpta Bassa.

Seven people are in a serious condition. In all, 24 people were injured. The emergency services deployment included a helicopter that was used to take the most seriously injured passengers to Son Espases Hospital in Palma. Others were taken to Son Llàtzer, also in Palma, and to Manacor and Muro.