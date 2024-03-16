While this year’s race for the Premier League title looks set to go down to the wire, one thing is for sure one of the winners, if not all three, will be coming to Mallorca this summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp purchased a four million euro home in Santa Ponsa two years ago and it is being extensively modernised and in some cases rebuilt.

When he comes to the island he stays at a hotel because of the building work.

Klopp’s new home is close to the Mallorca Country Club where he plays padel almost every morning when he is on the island and he is a regular at the ATP tennis tournament hosted by the club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta always comes on holiday to the island with his wife, former Miss Spain Lorena Bernal, they in fact got married in Mallorca and will no doubt return this summer.

And then there is the Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola who over the past few years has been a regular player in the Puma Legends Trophy 2022 at Pula Golf Resort in Son Servera which he sponsors.



The question is which one will come to the island having won the title?