Left-wing party Més per Palma has today demanded that the “massive” influx of rental cars in Mallorca be stopped and that different Low Emission Zones (ZBE) be introduced in Palma so that only residents’ cars can use them.

The spokesperson for the party on Palma Council, Neus Truyol, and councillor Miquel Àngel Contreras, have presented a new environmental proposal with the aim of improving air quality and on the eve of the United Nations’ World Climate Day on March 26.

The party has urged the Council of Mallorca and the Balearic Government to work together to draft a law to control the entry and circulation of vehicles in Mallorca, following environmental criteria and establishing a maximum number of vehicles for hire on the island.

Més also demands that Palma City Council commits to implementing Low Emission Zones (ZBE) in different parts of the municipality before 2025, and that only residents’ cars can use them , thus excluding rental cars.

Contreras referred to the daily traffic problems experienced by thousands of drivers in Palma.

“These traffic jams, aggravated during the summer by the arrival of rental cars, can no longer be ignored. We run the risk of turning our roads into a daily prison,” he said.

The party believes that with its proposals the administration will be able to reduce vehicle emissions, thus contributing to the fight against climate change and atmospheric pollution.

“Low Emission Zones are like oases of clean air in cities. They limit the access of the most polluting vehicles to improve our health. They are like a breath of fresh air in the midst of pollution. That’s why we must implement them and increase them,” argued the Més councillor.

“The positive experience in Formentera shows the viability of controlling vehicle access during peak congestion periods, while the creation of Low Emission Zones in Palma is a crucial measure to reduce pollution,” insisted Contreras, who encouraged the city council, the island’s council and the government to regulate vehicle access.