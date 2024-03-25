Left-wing party Més per Palma has today demanded that the “massive” influx of rental cars in Mallorca be stopped and that different Low Emission Zones (ZBE) be introduced in Palma so that only residents’ cars can use them.
The spokesperson for the party on Palma Council, Neus Truyol, and councillor Miquel Àngel Contreras, have presented a new environmental proposal with the aim of improving air quality and on the eve of the United Nations’ World Climate Day on March 26.
