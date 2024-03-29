Mallorca fire fighters rescued eight canyoners in Escorca in the early house of this Friday morning who were exhausted and in distress while on a route along the Gorg Blau torrent.
According to the fire brigade, those affected had started the route from the Gorg Blau aqueduct but when they reached the Pas des Duro area they decided to stop as they were exhausted.
Dangerous midnight mountain rescue operation in Mallorca
Eight canyoners made call for help in the early hours of the morning
