Mallorca fire fighters rescued eight canyoners in Escorca in the early house of this Friday morning who were exhausted and in distress while on a route along the Gorg Blau torrent.

According to the fire brigade, those affected had started the route from the Gorg Blau aqueduct but when they reached the Pas des Duro area they decided to stop as they were exhausted.

Two members of the group were able to continue the route to raise the alarm.

After being alerted at 00.15 hours, emergency teams went to the site to help them out of the area.

None of them required medical assistance.

The firefighters from the mountaineering group reached the Gorg Aixut and helped the six people who remained on the route to climb up.

They reached the road at around five in the morning.

Canyoning is a sport that combines several outdoor sports like rock climbing, hiking, swimming, and rappelling.

A canyoneer travels down canyons using a variety of techniques that may include other outdoor activities such as walking, scrambling, climbing, jumping, abseiling (rappelling), and swimming.

Although non-technical descents such as hiking down a canyon (canyon hiking) are often referred to as canyoneering, the terms canyoning and canyoneering are more often associated with technical descents — those that require abseils (rappels) and ropework, technical climbing or down-climbing, technical jumps, and/or technical swims.

Canyoning is frequently done in remote and rugged settings and often requires navigational, route-finding, and other wilderness travel skills.

Canyons that are ideal for canyoning are often cut into the bedrock stone, forming narrow gorges with numerous drops, beautifully sculpted walls, and sometimes spectacular waterfalls.

Most canyons are cut into limestone, sandstone, granite, or basalt, though other rock types are found. Canyons can be very easy or extremely difficult, though emphasis in the sport is usually on aesthetics and fun rather than pure difficulty. A wide variety of canyoning routes are found throughout the world.

Canyoning gear includes climbing hardware, static ropes, helmets, wetsuits, and specially designed shoes, packs, and rope bags. While canyoneers have used and adapted climbing, hiking, and river running gear for years, more and more specialised gear is invented and manufactured as canyoning popularity increases.