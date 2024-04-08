Palma Concert Series stated today that it is delighted to announce that international sensation Anastacia will join the incredible line-up of concerts at Trui Son Fusteret this summer.

“Anastacia, known for her powerful voice and worldwide hits, will captivate audiences on August 6 with her thrilling performance.

With millions of records sold worldwide and a career full of hits, Anastacia is one of the most loved and respected artists in the music industry. Her powerful performances and charisma on stage make her an unstoppable force in pop music.”

Anastacia’s concert at Trui Son Fusteret promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Fans can expect to enjoy her iconic hits as well as new songs.

Her first two studio albums, Not That Kind (2000) and Freak of Nature (2001), were released in quick succession to uppermost worldwide success. Spurred on by her globally successful debut single “I’m Outta Love”, Anastacia was declared the “world’s best-selling new female pop artist” at the World Music Awards in 2001.

Her commercial success continued with the albums’ other worldwide chart-topping singles, such as “Not That Kind”, “Paid My Dues” and “One Day In Your Life”, as well as the official song of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, “Boom”.

She joins Simple Minds who open the concert series on July 17, James Blunt on July 23 and Tom Jones on July 30. Tickets are on sale now.