Palma Concert Series stated today that it is delighted to announce that international sensation Anastacia will join the incredible line-up of concerts at Trui Son Fusteret this summer.
“Anastacia, known for her powerful voice and worldwide hits, will captivate audiences on August 6 with her thrilling performance.
Anastacia joins James Blunt, Simple Minds and Tom Jones in Palma Concert Series
Megastar will perform on August 6
