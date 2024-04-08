Blockbuster Avatar actress Zoe Saldaña this weekend won the Critics Choice Super Award for Actress in an Action Series, Limited Series or Made for TV Movie: Zoe Saldaña – “Special Ops: Lioness” which used Mallorca as one of its main filming locations.

Superstars Tom Cruise and Pedro Pascal, recent Oscar winner Emma Stone and the legendary “Godzilla: Minus One” were also among the winners of the 4th annual Critics Choice Super Awards.

“Special Ops: Lioness” premiered on July 23, 2023, on Paramount+ and much of the series was filmed in various parts of Mallorca at the start of the year.

The series also stars Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman who also filmed on location in Mallorca and work has already begun on series 2.

The first episode became the most-watched global premiere on Paramount+ within 24 hours.

The series was the streamer’s most-watched global premiere within its first 24 hours of streaming.

The record beat the previous one set by Halo last year.

According to Paramount Global, Episode 1 of the series earned an impressive audience of 6 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms.

This number combined viewers who streamed the show on Paramount+ with Paramount Network viewers in the United States.

Special Ops: Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña as Joe, a woman attempting to balance her work and home life.

However, her work life really isn’t your typical 9 to 5 fare, instead, Joe works for the CIA, leading up an operation on the ongoing war on terror. She goes undercover in an operation called the Lioness Program alongside several other CIA agents.