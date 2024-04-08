Blockbuster Avatar actress Zoe Saldaña this weekend won the Critics Choice Super Award for Actress in an Action Series, Limited Series or Made for TV Movie: Zoe Saldaña – “Special Ops: Lioness” which used Mallorca as one of its main filming locations.
Zoe Saldaña wins top award for TV series shot in Mallorca
“Special Ops: Lioness” has enjoyed huge global success
