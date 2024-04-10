A suspect wanted in the UK connection with a murder in 2006 has been listed as one of the ‘most wanted’ by the National Crime Agency and could be in Mallorca..

Allan James Foster, who is wanted by several crime agencies for several offences, has been evading officers for almost 18 years - and has now been named on the National Crime Agency’s ‘most wanted’ database.

Foster is wanted in connection with murder and drug trafficking offences, alongside an alleged theft.

Foster is alleged to have murdered David ‘Noddy’ Rice at the Marsden Bay Car Park, South Shields on 24th May 2006.

Foster has links to the Canary Islands and Mallorca.

He is also known to use the alias Shaun Michael Wilkinson.

The NCA description is:

Height: 170 - 175 cm

Build: Slim

Hair Colour: Black

Hair Length: Short crop

If you have any information about a wanted fugitive please report it to your local police or to Crimestoppers.

The National Crime Agency leads the UK’s fight to cut serious and organised crime, protecting the public by targeting and pursuing those criminals who pose the greatest risk to the UK.