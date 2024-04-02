The National Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in Playa de Palma after threatening to kill his partner and a friend with an axe. The events occurred on Monday April 1 at the home where he lived with his partner. The alleged suspect had been arrested the previous day for gender violence.
Axe-wielding boyfriend arrested for threatening his partner and a friend in Palma
The suspect already had a history of domestic violence
