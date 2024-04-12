Hotel in Magaluf, Mallorca

On Thursday, a court in Palma fined a 19-year-old British tourist for having caused damage at a hotel in Magalluf.

Around 1.30am on October 8 last year, the tourist caused damage to a hallway and smashed furniture in his room at a hotel on C. Blanc. He was arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The hotel company's estimate of the cost of the damage was 1,600 euros. This amount for civil liability was lodged with the court prior to the hearing, at which he pleaded guilty via videoconference and was ordered to pay a fine of 1,050 euros.