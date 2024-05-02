On Wednesday several teams of Mallorca firefighters had a very busy day.

The main rescue operation was at La Mola, in Cala de Sant Vicenç, where they had to rescue Jumbo, a Labrador retriever.

They were also in action in the torrent de la Muntanya and in Pla de ses Aritges.

In the first rescue, Jumbo was hiking around La Mola with his owners and suffered several serious injuries to all four legs that prevented him from walking.

Due to the size of the dog, the fire brigade had to come to the rescue and help the two companions to get out of the area.

They first assisted him at the place where they had stopped and then took them to the car.

Later in afternoon, fire fighters and Guardia Civil rescued a canyoner who suffered a fractured pelvis in a fall while practicing the Torrent de Muntanya in Pollensa, and a hiker who suffered an ankle injury in the Pla de ses Aritges, in Valldemossa.

The two were finally evacuated by a Guardia Civil helicopter.