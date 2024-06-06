After months of speculation and anticipation, Amazon has this afternoon confirmed that the third season of The Mallorca Files will hit global screens on August 8. Today, Prime Video announced the feel-good detective drama The Mallorca Files, is returning with Season Three premiering on August 8. The all-new season will be made available to Prime Video customers in select territories around the globe, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Australia, and Mexico.

The first two seasons are currently available to watch in the U.S. on the free streaming service Amazon Freevee. Prime Video customers will also be able watch Seasons One and Two later this summer. Set on the sun-drenched and glamorous island of Mallorca, The Mallorca Files centers around ambitious British detective Miranda Blake (Elen Rhys, Consent, The One That Got Away) and her laid-back German partner Max Winter (Julian Looman, The Ibiza Affair, Constellation), who make up the perfect team – if only they could see it.

In Season Three, amid high-stakes adventures, treasure hunts, arson, kidnappings, and murders, Max and Miranda’s personal tensions and odd-couple partnership are put to the test. Overseeing their cases is the mercurial and volatile Inés Villegas (María Fernández Ache, Lost in Karastan). The new season plays host to an array of international guest stars including Enrique Arce (Money Heist), Philippe Brenninkmeyer (Mad Men), Charlie Higson (The Fast Show), Michael Jibson (Bodies), David Mora (Memento Mori), Elena Saurel (Buffering), and Leonor Watling (Cities).

Ben Donald, executive producer of The Mallorca Files said, “Introducing global audiences to the stunning island of Mallorca and the world of Miranda and Max during the first two seasons of The Mallorca Files, was a blast. Elen and Julian created two engaging and loveable characters that found a special place in the hearts of millions of international viewers, so we are beyond thrilled to be working with Amazon MGM Studios and BBC Studios to bring the pair and their crime-solving chemistry back to screen. It’s wonderful that new viewers will be able to catch up on the stories to date, while the new season will see even more thrilling stories and action-packed sequences. And of course, the chemistry between Miranda and Max will continue to leave viewers guessing as to what happens next…”

“We’re so excited to partner with BBC Studios and the producing teams to continue the escapist adventure of The Mallorca Files in an all-new season,” said Lauren Anderson, Head of Brand and Content Innovation, Amazon MGM Studios. “Attracted to the chemistry of its leads solving interesting crimes in a gorgeous location, The Mallorca Files has a devoted fan base and there is no better way to celebrate the show than to offer the entire series on Prime Video to loyal fans and new viewers alike.”

Mark Linsey, President of Scripted, BBC Studios Productions said, “We are excited for (creator) Dan Sefton and the production teams at Cosmopolitan Pictures and Clerkenwell Films to be bringing The Mallorca Files back for a third season and for it to be finding a new audience with Amazon MGM Studios. As we continue to embrace our premium ad-supported partners, this deal showcases a new way in how BBC Studios can tap into our vast catalogue to collaborate and create the next chapter for some of our fan-favorite characters.”

The Mal lorca Files is co-produced by Cosmopolitan Pictures and BBC Studios production label Clerkenwell Films. Cosmopolitan founder Ben Donald and Clerkenwell’s co-MD Wim de Greef are executive producers, along with series creator, showrunner, and lead writer Dan Sefton. Dan Muirden, Sarah-Lou Hawkins, Emily Fairweather, Jackie Okwera, and Alex McBride have also been part of the writing team for Season Three.

Dominic Barlow served as the series producer, while Craig Pickles, Rob Evans and Kate Cheeseman have directed the latest series. BBC Studios is handling global distribution with Beth Anderson, SVP/GM, BBC Studios North America & LatAm brokering the deal with Amazon MGM Studios.