The superyachts are flooding into Mallorca with a small armada of some of the largest and most expensive private vessels gathering in Mallorca. The latest superyacht to have docked in Palma is Kingdom 5-KR which was commissioned by Adnan Kashogi who named her Nabila after his daughter.

The former President of the United States Donald Trump then bought the yacht from the Sultan of Brunei in 1988 for close to 30 million dollars and transformed her into Trump Princess.

85.9-metre (282foot) Benetti superyacht is considered to be a “piece of art”, one of the reasons, apart from the price, that Trump apparently bought her. Interestingly, he has never owned a private yacht since.

Benetti shipyards originally delivered the then-named Nabila to Saudi billionaire Adnan Khashoggi back 1980. In 1983, the superyacht appeared in the James Bond movie, Never Say Never Again. The Trump Princess was then sold on to a Saudi Prince. Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and he still owns the now-named Kingdom 5KR. It was rumoured at the time that the boat was being repossessed due to Trump’s business failures, but Trump called the claims “completely false”.

The other new megayacht in Mallorca is the 100-metre I Dinasty, owned by the late Kazakh businessman Alijan Ibragimov, who died in 2021, and which is valued at more than 200 million dollars. Ibragimov was a member of a well-known circle of oligarchs in Kazakhstan known as the "Trio." The Trio consisted of Ibragimov. Alexander Mashkevich and Patokh Chodiev, all active in the mining, oil and gas, and banking sectors in Kazakhstan. At the time of his death, Ibragimov had dropped off Forbes’ list of world billionaires.