In order to guarantee public safety on the beaches of Capdepera and to ensure compliance with current regulations, the local council and the local police are not only on the beach beat but are also carrying out a number of flash raids this month. The initiative, which is being carried out for the first time in the municipality, will be repeated throughout the season. "The idea is not to persecute those doing wrong, but deter them from coming to our beaches and misbehaving," explained the councillor for Public Safety, Mobility and the Environment, Manuel Filgueiras.

During the raids, which are carried out without prior warning, police check that beach users comply with the rules in force and that no unauthorised objects are brought in and no prohibited activities are carried out, among other things. In this way, the council wants to guarantee that the beaches of the municipality are a safe space for both residents and visitors.

"Each beach has specific characteristics, there are certain common aspects such as the ban on glass and others that only occur in some specific locations," said the councillor. In this sense, Cala Agulla beach is one of the most protected, as it is located within the boundaries of a Natural Park. "In Cala Agulla, for example, it is not permitted to play loud music with speakers," said Filgueiras.

Other activities such as hawking, massages and ticket touts are prohibited activities that are also monitored by the police These raids have already begun to be carried out. In fact, two large-scale raids have already been carried out this July, one at Cala Agulla beach and the other at Son Moll. "In both, different infractions have been detected, and even narcotic substances have been found," Filgueiras acknowledged.

These actions are expected to be carried out throughout the summer. "Once the season is over, we will take stock to check the effectiveness of this measure and repeat it or adapt it for next season," said the councillor. And apart from the raids, the local beaches have a permanent beach officer for day-to-day surveillance.