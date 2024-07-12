Jet2 has reported a late surge in demand for flight to Spain and the Balearics from England fans who want to watch the football final in the sun and soak up the atmosphere. According to Jet2, a third of travellers are already enjoying the Euros on holiday – after many accidentally booked their break during the football tournament, and over the past 24 hours, they have experience a spike in demand for last minute flights and hotel bookings.

A poll of 1,700 people who are travelling abroad this year with their partner found 38 per cent of those away during Euro 2024 made the booking well in advance of when the match dates were announced.

Despite 57 per cent planning on doing everything they can to avoid watching the games, 52 per cent are thrilled about this coincidence.

The study, commissioned by Jet2holidays, also found 33 per cent deliberately chose to book their getaway during the tournament, with over a third (36 per cent) saying their team’s success will make their holiday even better. A spokesperson for the package holiday company, said: “The Euros are a huge driver for travel this summer. Some people may have even sneakily booked their trips knowing full well it would coincide with some of the bigger games, while others may simply want to switch off from it.

"Whether you want to escape or embrace the football, we are giving holidaymakers lots of choice and flexibility this summer and are offering something for everyone.” As a result of the summer sporting showcase, 22 per cent of Euros fans admit they’ll be spending less time with their partner than they normally would do on a holiday."

One in five also believe Euro 2024 will cause more arguments with their other half than usual, according to the OnePoll.com data. Of those hoping to escape the football fever, 32 per cent will be choosing to book solo boat trips, 39 per cent using it as an opportunity to explore the local town, and 29 per cent making use of the time to take a siesta by the pool. More than a fifth (21 per cent) considered changing their travel times when they realised there was going to be a Euros crossover.

With 13 per cent even contemplating booking another holiday for later in the year.

Despite this, 50 per cent reckon tourists from all over Europe will be happier if their team is doing well – and 43 per cent expect to see a boost to local economies.