The body of 32-year-old Briton, Alexander Johnson, was found on Friday morning in an area of Torrent de Pareis where deep pools form.

Rescuers had very little hope of finding him alive. On Thursday they discovered trousers and a shoe that belonged to him.

An autopsy will seek to establish if he died by drowning or because of the force of water which would have dragged him several metres.

He went missing on Tuesday after the area in the Tramuntana Mountains was hit by torrential rain. The body of his partner, 26-year-old Sarah Jane Thompson, was found on Wednesday.

During the bad weather, the Guardia Civil rescued a dozen hikers who were caught in the Torrent de Pareis by a flood on Tuesday. At that time, they had to place safety guides and with the help of the helicopter they were transferred to a safe place.

However, at that moment it was reported that two of them had been swept away by the current without being able to receive help. The search began and finally ended with the tragic discovery of the two bodies. Relatives of the pair, who were holidaying in Mallorca, are being assisted by psychologists.

The couple arrived in Mallorca with family and friends. The sun was shining brightly on Tuesday, although the sky was darkening at times. Little did they know that a waterspout announced by the emergency services was about to hit and, fascinated by the sheer walls of the Torrent de Pareis, they entered what would turn out to be a death trap for the couple.

Since 2017, seven people have lost their lives in torrents and ravines in Mallorca, including the British couple found dead after this latest storm. The 'curse' of the torrents, with unexpected surges of water, have triggered the tragedies, although emergency experts clearly differentiate two categories: canyoning professionals who suffer an accident and hikers (many of them tourists without the appropriate clothing or equipment) who recklessly enter those rocky gorges.