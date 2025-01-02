The new tourist registration scheme has sparked a major debate. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
02/01/2025
The centre right Partido Popular on the Council of Mallorca has called for the immediate repeal of the decree that obliges accommodation and car rental companies to comply with documentary registration and information requirements which, according to the PP, are “unacceptable”. According to the party, this regulation “generates serious operational and economic problems for small and medium-sized tourism companies” and, furthermore, “violates the privacy of travellers by requiring the collection of up to 30 pieces of information per accommodation booking and up to 60 in the case of car hire”.
