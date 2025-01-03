The Balearics received a total of 15.12 million international tourists up to November, 6.10% more than in the same period last year. According to data published today, Friday, by the National Statistics Institute (INE), the Balearics received 219,719 international tourists, 2.79% more than the same month last year.

These tourists, according to the INE, spent almost 19,808 million euros during this time, 13.34% more than the previous year, which means an expenditure per person of just over 1,300 euros. In November, each international tourist visiting the region spent an average of 148 euros per day, 5.8% more than in the same month last year.

Overall, Spain achieved an all-time record in international tourism during the first 11 months of 2024, with more than 88.5 million visitors, the highest figure ever recorded in this period, according to data from the National Statistics Institute. These tourists generated a total expenditure of close to 120,000 million euros, an increase of almost 17% over the previous year.

This milestone was backed by the excellent performance of the sector in November, when the country received 5.7 million international tourists, 10.3% more than in 2023, and generated a total expenditure of 7,709 million euros, 16% more, with an average daily expenditure of 178 euros.

The main countries of origin in the first eleven months were the United Kingdom (with more than 17.5 million and an increase of 7.1%), France (with more than 12.2 million and an increase of 11.5%) and Germany (with more than 11.3 million, an increase of 8.5%).

Until November, the communities that received the most tourists were Catalonia (18.9 million and an increase of 9.9% compared to the same period in 2023), the Balearics (15.1 million and an increase of 6.1%) and the Canary Islands (13.8 million, up 9.6%). In this period, the total expenditure of international tourists increased by 16.7% and reached 118,693 million euros, according to the INE. The United Kingdom was the country with the highest cumulative expenditure (18.1% of the total). It was followed by Germany (12.3%) and France (8.8%).

According to the tourism expenditure survey (Egatur), in the first 11 months of 2024, the Spanish regions with the highest accumulated tourism expenditure in their territories were Catalonia (with 18.9% of the total), the Canary Islands (17.4%) and the Balearics (16.7%).