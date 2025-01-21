The National Police had to arrest a dangerous criminal who, carrying two large knives in his hands, was apparently trying to kill another in the middle of the street in Palma, at gunpoint. The incident took place at 06:30 hours last Monday at Marqués de la Sénia street in Palma. Several calls alerted the emergency teams to the presence of the suspect chasing a man with the alleged intention of killing him.

As soon as the first police patrols arrived, the officers approached the suspect, a 32-year-old Columbian according to the police, who rushed them. In response, the police officers drew their service weapons, loaded them and warned the suspect that he was going to be shot if he continued. The suspect eventually decided to back down and stop and he was reduced to the ground and arrested.

Once the detainee was handcuffed and in the patrol car, the police officers interviewed the alleged victims, who was very upset and nervous. In their statements, they said that, moments before, a group of three women and two men was approached by the suspect offering money for sex. The five people refused and he became angry shaking several members.

At one point, he left the area and threatened to return - which he did with two knives, one in each hand, with the intention of killing one of them until the National Police arrived. The police have doubts about some of the versions given. For this reason, a thorough investigation has been opened into what happened.

Aragon, the Canary Islands and the Balearics are the autonomous communities with the highest increase in crime up to the third quarter of 2024, which recorded a generalised rise in Spain of 1.2% compared to the same period the previous year. The only regions to record decreases in crime are La Rioja and the Community of Madrid, as well as the autonomous city of Melilla, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior consulted.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of the Interior, with data between January and September, crime as a whole - both conventional and cybercrime - increased in this order in: Aragon (+6.2%), the Canary Islands (+5.1%) and the Balearics (+4.4%), followed by Asturias (+3.8%), Castile and Leon (+2.8%) and Catalonia (+2.1%).