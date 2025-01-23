Tim Martin, now Sir, opened his first pub in 1979 in Colney Hatch Lane in Muswell Hill, London. Many of the other early Wetherspoon pubs were also in the western part of Haringey. The name of the business originates from JD Hogg, a character in The Dukes of Hazzard, and Wetherspoon, the surname of one of Martin's teachers in New Zealand, who had told him that he thought he would never amount to much.

Well now his famous chain of pubs and hotels is expanding overseas and one of the destinations Martin has his sights set on is Mallorca and other key holiday locations in Spain. Wetherspoon currently has 796 sites in the UK and Sir Tim, told The Sun: “We are looking at it. We think there are probably 100 to 200 franchise partnerships in the UK. Now it’s a question of going abroad and it’s a possibility. There is now an opportunity for franchises abroad, but not in China."

The big question is where would he open in Mallorca. Though some are new-build or late twentieth century properties, many Wetherspoon pubs are conversions of existing historic buildings which have become redundant, including banks, churches, post offices, theatres and a former public swimming pool, with many properties being listed buildings, so will he opt for Palma or one of the resorts?

Pubs are furnished thematically according to the heritage of the building or location, and have routinely won design awards. This has been seen as part of Wetherspoon's wider engagement with local history, which includes the prominent display of posters on local history, a dedicated pub history page, and unique carpets.

What is more Wetherspoons also operates a chain of hotels. In 2015, there were 34 hotels in England, Wales and Scotland, and also a pub and hotel in Camden Street, Dublin, Ireland, so perhaps Sir Tim may decide to open a hotel in Mallorca. Time will tell.