Well now his famous chain of pubs and hotels is expanding overseas and one of the destinations Martin has his sights set on is Mallorca and other key holiday locations in Spain. Wetherspoon currently has 796 sites in the UK and Sir Tim, told The Sun: “We are looking at it. We think there are probably 100 to 200 franchise partnerships in the UK. Now it’s a question of going abroad and it’s a possibility. There is now an opportunity for franchises abroad, but not in China."
The big question is where would he open in Mallorca. Though some are new-build or late twentieth century properties, many Wetherspoon pubs are conversions of existing historic buildings which have become redundant, including banks, churches, post offices, theatres and a former public swimming pool, with many properties being listed buildings, so will he opt for Palma or one of the resorts?
Pubs are furnished thematically according to the heritage of the building or location, and have routinely won design awards. This has been seen as part of Wetherspoon's wider engagement with local history, which includes the prominent display of posters on local history, a dedicated pub history page, and unique carpets.
What is more Wetherspoons also operates a chain of hotels. In 2015, there were 34 hotels in England, Wales and Scotland, and also a pub and hotel in Camden Street, Dublin, Ireland, so perhaps Sir Tim may decide to open a hotel in Mallorca. Time will tell.
That's not very anti Europe is it.
Sir Tim Martin is a hypocritical piece of work. He was one of the most ardent Brexiteers. Then, when there was a mass exodus of E.U. workers from the U.K., he found he couldn’t recruit any staff. What did he do? He petitioned the government to grant visas to E.U. citizens to work in the hospitality sector.
Let's hope if this initiative comes off that the pub is in sympathy not just with the building it occupies but with Spanish culture which means offering freshly-made Tapas with drinks instead of bags of vinegar crisps and pork scratchings.