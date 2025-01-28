The Guardia Civil, in collaboration with officers from Calvia Local Police, are deployed across the Santa Ponsa area in search of two dangerous armed robbers. The young man fled when the car he was in with a minor, who has already been arrested, ran out of petrol on the Andratx motorway, near the water treatment plant. Hours earlier, the three had held up a games arcade at gunpoint in El Molinar and managed to escape from the National Police.

Guardia Civil patrols have been deployed to the Son Bugadelles industrial estate area and a helicopter is flying over the area. There are also Guardia Civil patrols searching the large expanse of land that separates the industrial estate from the Andratx motorway. It is believed that the suspects have not been able to go very far, so it is a matter of time before they are found.

The other person involved was arrested first thing this morning. In the early hours of the morning, together with the other criminals, one of whom is unaccounted for, they held up a games arcade at gunpoint in El Molinar. Apparently they are the same suspects who have been creating panic in these types of establishments for weeks. They are at least credited with three assaults of this type at gunpoint.

The National Police patrol that was following the Cupra stolen by the robbers has been left on the hard shoulder of the motorway guarding it, as the vehicle has run out of petrol. After this they fled and the Guardia Civil officers, who were notified, managed to arrest one of them, the minor.