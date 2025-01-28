The Guardia Civil has mounted a masssive operation in Calvia. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma28/01/2025 11:03
The Guardia Civil, in collaboration with officers from Calvia Local Police, are deployed across the Santa Ponsa area in search of two dangerous armed robbers. The young man fled when the car he was in with a minor, who has already been arrested, ran out of petrol on the Andratx motorway, near the water treatment plant. Hours earlier, the three had held up a games arcade at gunpoint in El Molinar and managed to escape from the National Police.
