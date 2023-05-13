RCD Mallorca all but signed their permanence in La Liga 2022/23 with four games to go when they desperately hung on to beat relegation candidates Cadiz 1-0 in a chilly Son Moix on Friday night.

A fifteenth-minute headed goal from Pablo Maffeo meant that with 44 points the Palma side are more or less guaranteed to continue in top flight Spanish football for another season. Although this game was a hard watch, the win means we stay in La Liga which is essential for the future of the club and fabulous news for their loyal fan base.

This game was awful as far as Real Mallorca was concerned against a Cadiz outfit who despite wave after wave of attacks failed to capitalise their advantage.

Mallorca took an early lead when Baba’s header was superbly pushed onto the bar by Cadiz keeper Ledesma but Maffeo latched on to the spillage to nod the home side ahead, 1-0.

Once again the home crowd (15,377) rose to the occasion and got behind their favourites, but Cadiz were the team who played like their very La Liga existence was on the line. One post match stat showed we made 35 clearances, Cadiz had 13.

The second half was all about Cadiz as we were camped out in our penalty area for most of the last 25 minutes. Somehow we hung on then in a breakaway with the Cadiz goalkeeper joining the attack in our 18-yard box, Kang In Lee (who once again had a fabulous game) scored into an empty net.

However, for whatever reason, the effort was adjudged offside by a nasal hair ! It didn’t matter that this perfectly good goal was disallowed, we were home and hosed as the team celebrated behind the South goal.

One fan at the game described Mallorca as “Air Mallorca” because the ball seemed to spend more time in the air than on the ground ! After the final whistle the party began. Real Mallorca under Mexican coach Javier Aguirre have had a brilliant season and he must be given a contract extension a.s.a.p.