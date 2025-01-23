United Airlines will increase its direct flights from Palma to New York by more than 50%, a route between the two cities that will also remain in operation until 24 October, one month longer than last summer. The Council of Mallorca and United Airlines announced this today, at a joint press conference held at the Fitur fair in Madrid.

This was announced by the airline’s directors, who also specified that there will be an increase in flight frequencies, from three to four times a week. To cover this route, the company will change the Boeing 767-300 aircraft for the Boeing 767-400 for this summer.

Mallorca U.S. flights launched

United Airlines’ sales manager, Antonio de Toro, recalled that it is the only airline that connects Mallorca with the United States with direct flights, and added that the company has increased the global supply of seats by more than 75% since the launch of the route for the first time in 2022.

The president of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, expressed his satisfaction that the airline is offering direct flights between New York and Palma for longer, especially during October, a month in which activity tends to decrease significantly. The extension of the Palma-New York/Newark route is part of United’s biggest international expansion in its history, which will add six destinations and nine routes across the Atlantic next summer.

United’s direct flight between Palma and New York is operated with a Boeing 767-400 aircraft, with 34 United Polaris SM business seats with all-aisle access, 24 United Premium PlusSM premium economy class seats, 48 Economy Plus SM seats and 125 economy class seats.