Tourist bookings to the Balearics have increased by 14% in the last week compared to the previous week, and have risen by 24.5% compared to the same time last year, according to data provided on Monday by the booking platform TravelgateX. The Balearics is the fourth most popular destination in Spain in the last week, with 13% of total bookings, behind the Canary Islands (18.1%), Andalusia (17.6%) and Catalonia (17.2%).

Bookings made 90 days in advance predominated, with 42.2 % of the total, and a remarkable 8.7 % were so-called ‘last minute’ bookings because they were made on the same day or the day before departure. Some 11.8% booked between 31 and 60 days in advance of travel. Of the bookings recorded in the last 7 days in Spain, 50.4% were made by couples, with 21.9% of bookings for solo travel, and 48.8% of travellers booked for between 2 and 5 nights, according to TravelgateX.

Among the main nationalities that have booked during the last 7 days through TravelgateX, Spaniards stand out with 44.7%, followed by British (27%), Germans (3.6%) and North Americans (3%). According to latest market research in the UK, Bulgaria and Italy have seen some of the biggest package holiday price rises, while some Spanish destinations such as Ibiza and Tenerife are now cheaper than last year, according to Which? research.

On average, holiday prices have risen by 4.2% compared to 2024, with seven out of 10 destinations seeing rises above the overall rate of inflation (2.5%), reports Travel Weekly.Countries including Croatia, Spain and Greece have also seen prices rise since last summer but at rates below 3% on average. A few destinations have seen prices fall since last year, most notably Ibiza, where prices have fallen by 6.4% on average from £1,269 per person to £1,187.

And, ABTA’s most recent research revealed that 68% of people are planning to go abroad this year and a rising number (45%) are looking to explore a new country for their holiday. Customers are also increasingly looking for a helping hand when choosing their holidays.

ABTA research has seen a significant year-on-year rise in people – from 34% to 38% - saying they booked with a travel professional in the past year. As such, it’s anticipated that Sunshine Saturday will be very busy for travel agents and tour operators.

ABTA’s Director of Communications, Graeme Buck, said: “Millions of people are looking to go overseas this year with close to half of them saying that they’re looking to try somewhere new. ‘Destinations to Watch’ gives a flavour of what might await them. Whether short or long haul; city or countryside; adventurous, cultural or simply offering a chance to relax – the report will have something for everyone. As ever, we have deliberately not chosen the ‘most popular’ or ‘fastest growing’ destinations, but instead aimed to inspire with some fantastic places, which may not currently be top of mind.”

The 10 Destinations to Watch in alphabetical order are:

Belize

This pocket-sized Central American tropical paradise is a nature lover’s delight with rainforests and idyllic beaches as well as historic Mayan sites.

Denmark

This Scandinavian gem is home to delightful towns, unspoilt countryside, idyllic seascapes and a world class capital city.

Hokkaido

This northern island has some of Japan’s most beautiful countryside and is home to mountains, volcanoes, ancient forests and breathtaking lakes.

Hungary

Beautiful countryside, delicious food and wine, one of the world’s greatest cities, all at prices that won’t break the bank.

The Islands of the Cote d’Azur

The delightful towns, villages, coastline and countryside of the Cote d’Azur in the South of France are world famous, but the lovely unspoilt islands a short ferry ride away are a better kept secret.

Le Marche

Le Marche in central Italy is one of the country’s best kept secrets. Its stunning countryside, dramatic coastline, historic towns and cities are worthy competition for the better-known areas of ‘il bel paese’.

Malawi

This African country packs a great deal into its compact borders. Although landlocked, visitors can still relax on beautiful sandy beaches and idyllic islands on Lake Malawi, bordered by jungle teaming with wildlife.

Oviedo and more

The northern Spanish city of Oviedo is a largely undiscovered gem, a historic city with squares full of bars and restaurants, and capital of the fascinating and alluring province of Asturias.

Quebec

The Canadian province of Quebec offers historic cities, stunning countryside and very much reflects its French heritage, in language, architecture and cuisine.

Tasmania

This Australian island is a spectacularly beautiful island paradise with a vibrant and buzzy capital city, Hobart.