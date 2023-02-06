After a glorious weekend in Mallorca with highs of 18ºC and people enjoying the sunshine on the beaches and terraces, the weather has taken a serious turn for the worse.

According to the met. office, Balearics are face a “winter week” due to low pressure, which will result in overcast skies, warnings of torrential rain and rough seas across all of the region with waves of between four and six metres.

The wind will peak with gusts of 70 or 80 kilometres per hour in the Serra de Tramuntana.

From Monday evening, the island is on alert for heavy rain until Wednesday with more snow above 600 metres.

And, the temperature is going to plummet to between 10 and 14 degrees. However, temperatures over night will be milder than last week when lows hit -3ºC in Campos, between 0ºC and up to 8ºC.

The good news is that the polar front is due to move away on Friday.