The weather in Mallorca is going to take a sudden turn for the worse this Friday.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has expanded the alert for heavy rains to all of Mallorca; at first it was only planned for certain areas.

The alert will be activated at noon on Friday in the north, northeast, interior and east; at 6pm it will be extended to the south and the Serra Tramuntana mountains.

The forecast is for up to 20 litres of rain per square metre in one hour accompanied by storms and hail.

The deputy spokesman for Aemet in the Balearics, Miquel Gili, said that on Saturday afternoon, the showers will tend to diminish and skies will clear.

But temperatures will remain unchanged or drop. The wind will be from the north and northeast.

On Sunday, cloudy intervals are forecast with the probability of showers that may be accompanied by more thunderstorms.