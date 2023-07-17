Mallorca will be on red alert tomorrow for scorching temperatures after the Palma Met Office forecast temperatures of up to 43 degrees Centigrade. If this top temperature is met then tomorrow is set to be the hottest day of the year so far. It will be especially hot in the north of the island.
Mallorca on heat red alert tomorrow
Top temperature could reach 43 degrees Centigrade
Mallorca's Hot Stuff
Monday's weather in Mallorca - More heat alerts
