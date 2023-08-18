The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has warned that the sea temperature is “quite high” in the Balearics, as it is currently three degrees above normal (25ºC), at 28ºC.

The regional delegate of the Aemet in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, explained that the yellow alert for high temperatures remains in the interior of Mallorca with highs of up to 36 degrees.

In the rest of the island temperatures will range between 30ºC and 35ºC, while in Minorca and Ibiza temperatures will range between 30ºC and 33ºC.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there will be low clouds and some mist during the first hours of Saturday, which will disappear during the day and will leave sea breezes.

Until Sunday, temperatures will continue to reach 36ºC in some small areas of inland Mallorca. In other parts of Mallorca, temperatures will hover between 30ºC and 35ºC, although they may occasionally reach 36ºC.

On the other hand, the nights will continue to be tropical in Mallorca and torrid in the coastal areas, with temperatures exceeding 25ºC.

Next week will begin with a rise in temperatures on Monday, affecting more parts of the island, as well as the interior, which will make it a very warm day with temperatures reaching 36ºC. On Tuesday, on the other hand, temperatures are expected to drop.

In addition, Aemet has said that “they are watching the rest of next week with uncertainty” as it seems that there will be a change in the weather, with lower temperatures and some showers due to unsettled weather from Italy.