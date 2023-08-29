More extreme weather is on its way to the Balearics and another wet and wild weekend is in store when an Isolated High Level Depression (DANA) is currently forecast to affect Mallorca. However, the deputy spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Miquel Gili, said today that the intensity of the weather front is still unknown.

Gili specified that the Isolated High Level Depression will form over the west of the mainland and its radius of action will mainly affect the east, when it comes into contact with the Mediterranean Sea. At the moment, it is still unknown whether it will be felt over in Mallorca on Saturday or Sunday. The weather forecast indicates that there will be an increase in cloudiness and some rain; temperatures are not expected to drop. However, it is still early days, so we will have to keep a close eye on the evolution of the DANA.

The deputy spokesman for the Aemet stressed that this week will be marked by a cool atmosphere, as temperatures will be below normal for the end of August. Maximum temperatures will range between 28º and 29º, when the usual for this time of year is 30º.

Mallorca will have temperatures more typical of September. The nights will also be cooler and the minimum temperatures will be between 18º and 20º; the average for this time of year is 20º.

The reason for this situation is that after the storm Betty, cold air is passing over the island; temperatures will slowly recover and by the end of the week they will be back to normal.

Furthermore, as a result of the contact of the cold air with the sea, which is very warm, showers and storms are not ruled out, especially in the north of the islands.