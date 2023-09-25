The Spanish government has approved the declaration of areas seriously affected by Civil Protection emergencies due to extreme weather fronts, such as fires or those caused by the DANA (isolated depression at high levels) in September in 28 regions in nine autonomous communities.

This was confirmed by the government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, at the press conference following the Council of Ministers on Monday, brought forward by the investiture session of the PP candidate, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, which begins tomorrow in Congress.

The areas declared seriously affected by different meteorological phenomena are in the autonomous communities of Andalusia, Aragon, Castile-León, Castile-La Mancha, Catalonia, Valencia, Murcia, the Balearics and Madrid.

Rodríguez reported that eight people lost their lives in these incidents, and the government has expressed its condolences to their families.

The DANA caused numerous incidents in many provinces.

According to the minister, this decree aims to “complete the competencies of the autonomous communities, with the government accompanying the people, companies and town councils that have suffered damage with this aid”.

She stressed as “relevant” that damage to agriculture will be covered by the agricultural insurance channel.

She explained that the aid is aimed at personal and material damage that occurred, above all to housing, household goods, industrial, commercial and service establishments.

It also includes aid to individuals or legal entities, and also to local corporations for the recovery of municipal spaces that have been lost as a result of “these incidents”, according to Rodríguez.

It is a question of “activating all the mechanisms available to the State in this collaboration with the autonomous communities”, she said.

It has acted “with agility, which is also a hallmark of what has been happening throughout this legislature, where response times have been reduced in this type of event, reaffirming the commitment to speed up the processing of aid and support for the Autonomous Regions and municipalities affected”, said the minister spokesperson.

The aid includes: 18,000 euros for death or absolute and permanent disability; a limit of 2,580 euros for destruction or damage to basic necessities; a maximum of 15,120 euros for total destruction of homes.

Likewise, aid for damage to the structure of the main residence, for 50% of the damage, with a maximum of 10,320 euros; a maximum of 5,160 euros of aid for other damage to the main residence; 9,224 euros for aid for damage to common elements of a community of owners, with a maximum of 9,224 euros.

In addition, aid for the total amount of expenses to natural or legal persons who have carried out personal and property services; aid of up to 9,224 euros for owners of industrial, commercial and service establishments, including agricultural, maritime-fishing and tourist establishments.

Depending on the case, aid to local corporations for expenses derived from unpostponable actions: between 50% and 100%.