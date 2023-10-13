A snap in the weather is heading to the Balearics which has been basking in an extended Indian summer for the past three weeks.

The Balearics will begin the weekend with high temperatures until Sunday, when the weather will change with isolated outbreaks of heavy rain of up to 20 litres per square metre in one hour, which is why the yellow alert has been activated.

On Saturday the sky will be partly cloudy with maximum temperatures that could reach up to 32ºC in the interior and north of Mallorca, while minimum temperatures will be around 17 and 20ºC.

On Saturday afternoon the cloud will build up and it could rain lightly, according to the deputy spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Bernat Amengual.

El #domingo se inestabiliza la atmósfera en torno a Baleares, esperamos:



· Chubascos fuertes asegurados en el mar.

· Chubascos dispersos en las islas con probabilidad de que sean localmente fuertes (difícil precisar la zona).

· Ocasionalmente tormenta, más probable en el mar. pic.twitter.com/9q1sXczJsV — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 13, 2023

On Sunday there will be cloudy intervals with showers and isolated heavy storms. Maximum temperatures will drop to between 23 and 27ºC; and minimum temperatures will be between 14 and 19ºC.

Weather forecast below:

On Monday, the weather will continue to be unstable, with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms, but with less intensity than on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain at similar values to those of the previous day and for Tuesday the forecast is for slightly cloudy skies with some light rainfall.