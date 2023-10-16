The heavy rain and flooding on Sunday and today in some parts of Mallorca is going to give way to a new Indian summer according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics.

However the fine weather will not last for too long because temperatures are forecast to fall by the end of the week with highs of just 22ºC, which is more appropriate for this time of year.

On Sunday there was a notable drop in temperatures with highs of around 24º. However, on Saturday they topped 30ºC in several areas of the island.

And on Tuesday a new Indian summer is expected with maximum temperatures of 28º, considerably higher than usual for this time of the year.

The high temperatures will continue on Wednesday but then maximum temperatures will start to fall slowly.