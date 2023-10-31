After the All Saints’ Day holiday tomorrow, for which stable weather is forecast except for rain in Galicia, storm Ciarán will hit Spain on Thursday, except the Canary Islands, with very strong winds, widespread rain, snow at low altitudes and waves that will activate the red alert on the Galician coast.

The spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) Rubén del Campo, has warned today that Thursday will be “the most adverse day of the storm” coming from the United Kingdom and that in a process of explosive cyclogenesis it will become very deep in a very short time.

On Thursday all the mainland and the Balearics will activate some kind of warning, mostly orange (major risk), while on the Galician coast the level will be red (extreme risk) for waves of up to 9 meters.

The wind will be “the most notable factor” of the storm, with gusts that will exceed 70 or 80 km / h in almost all the territory; in coastal and mountain areas could exceed 90 to 100 km / h or even become hurricane force, over 120 km / h in some areas.

Rainfall will be generalised except in the southeast, and “abundant” in Galicia and surrounding areas, eastern Cantabria, the Pyrenees and mountain areas, according to the Aemet spokesman.

Snow is expected to fall from 900 to 1,000 metres above sea level, especially in the north; extreme caution should be exercised, “because these first snowfalls of the season could affect road traffic”.

Rubén del Campo has recommended consulting the state of the roads when travelling, especially in the area around the western Cantabrian mountain range and the central Pyrenees.

He also warned that the wind will blow strongly that day and there could be landslides of objects in high areas or tree branches.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the arrival of a new and deep storm will once again give rise to practically widespread rainfall on the mainland, except in the southeast and the Balearics, while rainfall will be abundant in Galicia and surrounding areas, and also in the Pyrenees and the central system.

It will snow in the mountains, although at higher altitudes than on previous days, as the winds will be warmer and temperatures will rise considerably on that day.

On Sunday the rains will probably be more limited to the northwest and mountain areas, with winds still strong but less intense than the previous day.