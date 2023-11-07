Another Indian summer is heading for the Balearics this weekend.

November 11 is Saint Martin’s Day and this will be reflected in the weather with the so-called ‘veranillo de San Martín’ (little summer of Saint Martin).

The deputy spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Miquel Gili, has forecast that a rise in temperatures is expected for this coming Saturday and Sunday.

On November 11, maximum temperatures of 22ºC are expected, while on Sunday daytime temperatures will climb to 23º-24º when the norm for this time of year is 19º.

And nighttime temperatures will begin to rise from Thursday.

The minimum temperatures will range between 10º and 15º, while at the weekend they will not drop below 10º-17º.

During the early hours of Monday and today they have been considerably lower; for example, in Campos it has been 4º.

In addition, on Thursday and Friday some light rainfall and moderate westerly gusts of wind are not being ruled out; the area of the Bay of Palma will be the most affected but nothing like last weekend.