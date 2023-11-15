A bitterly cold front is heading for the Balearics and is forecast to grip the region next week after another fine Indian Summer weekend.

The deputy spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Bernat Amengual has explained that cold air from northern Europe will arrive on Tuesday and cause temperatures to plummet; rain is also expected, but snow is not forecast.

Amengual has forecast that the maximum temperatures will drop by about 10º with highs of around 15º - the normal for this time of year is 18º.

The nights will also be colder.

In the meantime, daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 20º-24º on Thursday and from Friday until Monday they will drop slightly to 18º-23º, but they will still be higher than normal.

The Indian Summer has its days numbered now, so get your thermals out.