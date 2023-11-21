Adverse weather alerts have been activated in the Balearics for coastal phenomena and strong winds in Mallorca and Minorca.

The 112 emergency service issued the alerts a few minutes ago.

The Aemet met. office has warned that the maximum orange level would also extend to Wednesday, when winds of up to 70 kilometres per hour and waves of four metres are expected in areas of Mallorca and Minorca, with the maximum reaching ten metres in height.

In addition, the four islands will be under a yellow warning for wind and coastal phenomena.

And temperatures are going to drop sharply.