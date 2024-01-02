The minimum temperature in Mallorca dropped below freezing in Campos to -1 degrees centigrade (ºC) early this morning, Tuesday.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in Mallorca, the lowest minimum was recorded in Campos, followed by Escorca, Lluc, Escorca, Son Torrella, Campos, Salines and Binissalem, with 0ºC.

On the other hand, the highest minimum temperatures recorded on Tuesday morning in Mallorca were in Cabrera, 12ºC; Far de Capdepera, 11ºC and in Llucmajor, Cap Blanc, 10ºC.

In Minorca, the lowest minimum temperature was at the airport, 5ºC while the highest minimum temperature was in Es Mercadal and La Mola, 9ºC, respectively.

And in Ibiza and Formentera, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Sant Joan de Labritja, 1ºC, followed by Ibiza town, 3ºC. On the other hand, the highest was in Formentera, 5ºC.