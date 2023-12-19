Temperatures dropped below freezing in parts of Mallorca in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In Escorca the minimum was -3ºC; in Lluc, -2; and in Campos, -1º. Other municipalities have been close to 0º.

For example, at the university on the outskirts of Palma the temperature dropped to 0.1ºC, the same as in Binissalem; in Sineu it was 0.2ºC; in Campos, 0.3ºC; and in Palma airport, 0.5ºC.

It was also very cold in Petra and Manacor, with minimum temperatures of 1º; in Muro, Santa María and sa Poble, with 2º; or in Calvia and Arta, with 3º, much lower than usual for this time of year, which is 7º.

But, while the nights are colder than normal, the opposite is true during the day: the maximum temperatures are higher with maximums of between 15º and 18º, when the norm for the last days of autumn is 15º.

And, for the moment, no drastic change is forecast with no chance of a white Christmas in Mallorca this year, hardly any rain is on the cards.

The delegate of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero.

Guerrero has indicated that rainfall will be below normal for this Christmas season, although "it is not ruled out that some drops may fall" but "not very significant", and temperatures will be above normal.

"Except for some small cloud on Wednesday, with a few drops and strong wind in Minorca, there will be stable weather with no rainfall," said the delegate, although she warned that for the beginning of 2024 there are "some signs" that it could rain.

Monday night’s temperatures

-3 Escorca, S.Torrella

-2 Lluc

-1 Campos

0.1 Palma Univ

0.1 Binissalem

0.2 Sineu

0.3 Campos, Salines

0.5 Palma airport

1 Petra

1 Manacor

2 Muro

2 Sta Maria

2 Sa Pobla

3 Calvia

3 Arta

4 Llucmajor