It was a question of freezing in Mallorca overnight in Campos where the minimum registered temperature was -1.3 Centigrade, certainly the coldest night of 2024. The Palma Met Office warned of ice in Campos and advised motorists to drive with caution.

It has been a cold start to 2024 in Mallorca and on Saturday the first snow of the year appeared on the Tramuntana mountain tops. The Met Office had warned that a cold front was heading to the island and they were spot on.

These are the minimum temperatures overnight:Campos (-1.3), Sineu (0.2), Manacor (0.2) Binissalem (0.7) Petra (1.2). The unsettled and cold weather is expected to continue throughout the week. Snow in the mountain areas of the island in not uncommon in Mallorca in January.

2023 has gone down on record as one of the warmest in recent history.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (5C) 14C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 15, Wed: 16, Thu: 15.

Andratx (5C) 12C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 13, Wed: 15, Thu: 14.

Binissalem (1C) 12C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 14, Wed: 14, Thu: 15.

Deya (5C) 10C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Tue: 12, Wed: 13, Thu: 13.

Palma (6C) 13C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 14, Wed: 15, Thu: 15.

Pollensa (3C) 13C, moderate west breeze easing to light north; humidity 40%. Tue: 14, Wed: 15, Thu: 15.

Porreres (1C) 13C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Tue: 14, Wed: 13, Thu: 13.

Sant Llorenç (3C) 13C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 40%. Tue: 14, Wed: 15, Thu: 14.

Santanyi (2C) 13C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Tue: 14, Wed: 15, Thu: 14.

Sineu (1C) 12C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Tue: 13, Wed: 13, Thu: 14.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 14.9 Palma Port, 14.0 Portocolom, 13.9 Capdepera and Puerto Pollensa, 13.8 Son Servera, 13.5 Santanyi, 13.4 Can Sion (Campos), 13.3 Petra, 13.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Sa Pobla, 13.1 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 1.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.1 Lluc, 6.4 Petra, 6.9 Santanyi; Gusts of 95 km/h Serra Alfabia, 79 Palma Port, 73 Cabrera, 71 Portocolom, 68 Capdepera.