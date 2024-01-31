High temperatures and no rain, that is the weather forecast for the first part of February from the Palma Met Office (AEMET). In fact, it will be dry for at least the next 10 days. If the high temperatures were leading to fears over global warming the lack of rain will get the alarm bells ringing.
Put your umbrella away, no rain in Mallorca for at least 10 days, says Met Office
Relatively high temperatures
How I wish the Authorities would action a Desalination Scheme to convert sea water to drinking water. Also an irrigation scheme to supply all crop growing farm lands.orchards etc. To meet these costs the whole of the Tourist Tax could be used to fund the schemes. Then the fear of hot dry no rainfall worry can be appeased.