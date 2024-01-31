High temperatures and no rain, that is the weather forecast for the first part of February from the Palma Met Office (AEMET). In fact, it will be dry for at least the next 10 days. If the high temperatures were leading to fears over global warming the lack of rain will get the alarm bells ringing.

There is already talk of the need to introduce water restrictions this summer because of the dry winters. Some rain did fall this month but not enough to fill the reservoirs. According to the Met Office we are on course for one of the warmest winters on record with a maximum temperature, registered last weekend, of 22 degrees.

However, the high temperatures were not greeted warmly by all. There are already fears of more heatwaves this summer due to changing weather patterns and some holidaymakers are concerned that it will be too hot to visit Spain during the peak summer months.

Throughout January, temperature records have been broken in more than 90 places, according to Spanish meteorology institute AEMET.

On 25 January alone more than 400 observation stations, around half of those in the national network, reached or exceeded 20C with the average maximum across the country around 18 to 19C.

To put this record high into perspective, the average maximum temperature in January is usually 10.6C.