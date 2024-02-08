The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has issued a warning ahead of the Sa Rua Palma and s’Arenal carnival celebrations this Sunday and Saturday that the wind will blow strong with gusts that will reach 60 and 70 kilometers per hour.

For Saturday, the day of Sa Rua s’Arenal, overcast skies are expected, tending to cloudy intervals in the morning. Also, early morning showers which will continue to fall during the morning and as the day progresses.

As for temperatures, they will be around 17 degrees at noon and will drop at night to about 12 degrees.

The wind will be moderate with strong intervals, from 30 to 50 km/h, from the southwest that will turn in the morning to west and northwest with gusts of up to 60 and 70 km/h.

On the other hand, the sky will be slightly cloudy during Sa Rua Palma, this Sunday, and no rain is expected.

However, the wind will blow strongly from the northwest with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and will decrease in the afternoon, with gusts of 15 and 25 km/h.

Temperatures will hover around 12 degrees during the early morning and will rise above 16 degrees at noon before dropping at night to 9 or 11 degrees.

Some parts of the mainland were hit today by gale force winds reaching 200 kmph.