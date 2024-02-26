This week it is going to snow on the peaks of the Serra de Tramuntana, according to María José Guerrero, spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics.

The snow line for Tuesday will be 1,200 metres above sea level, and for Wednesday 1,000 metres.

The spokesperson also pointed out that the next few days will be typically wintry.

On Tuesday, February 27, the forecast for Mallorca is for cloudy skies with showers, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms and hail which could be heavy at times.

Temperatures will drop again. Maximum temperatures will not exceed 13º-15º; lower than usual for this time of year, which is 15.5º. The wind will be moderate from the north and northwest.

The forecast for Wednesday is for cloudy or overcast skies and rain.

Night-time temperatures will rise slightly, while daytime temperatures will fall slightly again, ranging between 12º and 14º.

Guerrero has highlighted that in the northeast of the island the wind will blow from the north and will be strong with gusts of 80 to 90 kilometres per hour, so there will be a yellow warning.

On Thursday, February 29, conditions will improve on the eve of Balearic Day.