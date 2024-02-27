It is snowing in Mallorca today (Tuesday) and more snow is forecast to fall over the next 24 to 36 hours in the Tramuntana as temperatures drop.

Balearic met. office spokesperson María José Guerrero said this morning that, so far, there has not been much snow accumulated, but warned that the weather forecast indicates that it will continue to snow throughout the day and tomorrow Wednesday, when the snow level will drop to 1,000 metres above sea level.The head of the Puig Major weather station and geographer, Albert Darder, recorded a video from the area on the first anniversary of storm Juliette in Mallorca which caused significant damage in the Serra de Tramuntana and in Felanitx, Artà and Santanyí, among other towns.

The Aemet met. office has also reported that significant amounts of rain have fallen in some parts of the island. By 8am 21 litres of water per square metre were recorded in Escorca; 19 litres in Puerto de Sóller; 15 litres in Sant Elm; 13 litres in Banyalbufar; and 10 litres in Serra d’Alfàbia and Pollensa.

Minimum temperatures:

2 Escorca, Son Torrella

3 Serra d’Alfàbia

3 Campos

5 Escorca, Lluc

7 Sineu

7 Petra

7 Llucmajor

7 Santanyí

7 Son Servera

7 Manacor

8 Binissalem

8 Porreres

8 Artà

8 Sa Pobla

8 Palma

8 Muro