Head to the beach this weekend in Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma02/04/2024 11:46
The first week of April in the Balearics is expected to bring stable weather, with clear or slightly cloudy skies and temperatures that will rise to around 30ºC this weekend.
Spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency in the Balearics, Miquel Gili, said today (Tuesday) that minimum temperatures for this time of year should be between 8 and 9ºC, with maximum temperatures of between 18 and 19ºC, the maximum, but this week temperatures will be 3 and 4ºC above normal.
