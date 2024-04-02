The first week of April in the Balearics is expected to bring stable weather, with clear or slightly cloudy skies and temperatures that will rise to around 30ºC this weekend.

Spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency in the Balearics, Miquel Gili, said today (Tuesday) that minimum temperatures for this time of year should be between 8 and 9ºC, with maximum temperatures of between 18 and 19ºC, the maximum, but this week temperatures will be 3 and 4ºC above normal.

Wednesday will begin with medium and high clouds, but throughout the morning the sky will tend to clear, although Gili has not ruled out some morning fog in Mallorca.

Temperatures will continue to rise to between 22 and 25ºC, while there will be a light wind from the west and southwest.

On Thursday, the sky will continue to be slightly cloudy, with some morning mist or fog banks. Minimum temperatures will vary between 7 and 14ºC but maximum temperatures will remain similar to Wednesday.

But, looking ahead to Friday, temperatures in Mallorca will climb to between 20 and 25ºC.

Finally, on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will reach between 22 and 29ºC, or higher in some parts.

In the UK, this week looks unsettled, with widespread showers or longer spells of rain with unseasonably strong winds into the weekend.