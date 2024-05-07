Parts of Mallorca will be on yellow weather alert this coming Wednesday, May 8, for heavy rain and storms.
The Balearic delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has forecast that the north and northeast of the island is most at risk.
Mallorca on storm alert
Wet Wednesday forecast
