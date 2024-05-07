Parts of Mallorca will be on yellow weather alert this coming Wednesday, May 8, for heavy rain and storms.

The Balearic delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has forecast that the north and northeast of the island is most at risk.

The warning will be in force from midnight tonight (Tuesday) until 6am.

Minimum temperatures will drop slightly, while the maximum temperatures will remain unchanged or climb a bit.

The good news is that from Thursday, May 9, temperatures are forecast to rise and will continue to do so over the weekend. And the weather forecast for next week, at the moment is looking good.

There is currently the threat of some light rain on Wednesday but conditions can quickly change, so for the most part of next week the sun will shine and temperatures will be slightly higher that usual for this time of year.