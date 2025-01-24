The weekend will be marked by the passage of a new weather front that will leave very strong winds and even hurricanes and widespread rainfall in much of the mainland and the Balearics, according to the forecast from the spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), Rubén del Campo.

This will happen after the passage of storm ‘Éowyn’, which is currently battering parts of the UK and northern Spain.

Del Campo pointed out that ‘Éowyn’ will cause very strong winds in Galicia and the Cantabrian communities, with gusts of over 90 or 100 kilometres per hour (km/h), as well as a sea storm that will produce waves of up to six metres. It will also give rise to heavy rain in the west of Galicia, especially this afternoon, as the front enters the region. It may also rain in other parts of the west of the peninsula, with light cloudy skies in the Mediterranean and the Balearics.

The front will sweep across the mainland from west to east during Saturday, leaving rain in its wake, according to the AEMET spokesman. These will be heaviest in Galicia, in the area around the Central System and in the eastern Cantabrian Sea. Although they could reach the Mediterranean area in a weak and scattered form, they will not reach the Balearics.

The front associated with the new squall will reach the northwest of the peninsula by Sunday and will leave rain in Galicia, which will also be abundant in this community and may be accompanied by thunderstorms. Del Campo has pointed out that this rainfall will spread to a large part of the mainland, although it will not reach the Mediterranean. The snow level will rise again and it will only snow in the high mountains from 2,000 to 2,200 metres. In this respect, the height in the Pyrenees will be a little lower, around 1,500 metres.

Throughout the day, winds from the south and southwest will gain strength throughout the day. In fact, there will be very strong gusts in the north and east of the peninsula. These could become hurricane force winds, i.e. gusts in excess of 120 km/h in some parts of the far north, especially in the most exposed areas, which tend to be high mountains and coastal areas such as peaks and very open areas on the coast. Otherwise, night-time temperatures will drop in a large part of the country, although there will be hardly any frost, and temperatures will once again exceed 20ºC in parts of the Mediterranean.

Monday will perhaps be the most adverse day of the episode associated with this Atlantic squall. Within this framework, the AEMET spokesman described a day with very strong winds in most of the mainland, without ruling out the possibility of hurricane-force gusts in mountain and coastal areas.

The exception will be in the extreme southeast. In the Balearics it will not rain either, or it will do so very lightly. By areas, rain will be abundant in Galicia and nearby areas such as León, Zamora and Asturias, around the Central System -especially in the north of Cáceres and the south of Salamanca and Ávila- and also in parts of western Andalusia and the west of Castilla-La Mancha.

Temperatures will rise because the winds will come from the south and southwest and will therefore be mild. Specifically, it will be close to 20ºC in the Cantabrian Sea and in the city of Valencia and it could reach 25ºC in the Mediterranean on a day that will be unpleasant due to the wind. Towards the end of the day, cold air will begin to enter.

On Tuesday there will be a marked drop in temperatures throughout the country. In this context, precipitation will be recorded especially in the far north and in mountainous areas of the interior of the peninsula, where it may also be in the form of snow due to the drop in temperatures. During the following days, Del Campo has forecast that there are scenarios that indicate that rainfall will continue in large parts of the country with heavy showers in the Balearics and possible heavy snowfall in the mountains of the northern third, although he has specified that it will have to be confirmed.

Finally, with regard to the Canary Islands, the AEMET spokesman explained that this Friday and Saturday there will be clouds in the north of the islands of greater relief with some drizzle. However, the situation will be calmer in the archipelago. In fact, skies will be clearer on Sunday. On the following days, clouds will return to the north of the islands, with some showers and clear skies in the rest of the archipelago. In general terms, temperatures will rise and could be around 22 to 24ºC in coastal areas.