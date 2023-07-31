I am a big fan of Mallorcan food but it is a pity that it is not served in more restaurants especially in the centre of Palma. These are my top five Mallorca dishes during the summer months.

1. Trampo Mallorquin

This simple salad is a delight in the summer. It costs of tomato, peppers and onions all finely cut with tuna fish being an added option. It can be prepared within minutes. Click here

This is an all year around dish. Frito mallorquín, more than any other dish, is always different and all cooks are able to do their own quite distinct version of it. Frito mallorquin is a dish made from lamb’s liver, heart, kidney and all the other bits and bobs dangling in between. It’s absolutely delectable, yet if offal is a bridge too far, you can always make the crossing with an alternative version using chicken livers; a played down affair which hopefully won’t give you nightmares, yet still delivers a very passable frito with all the signature notes and flavours in place. Click here

3. Pa amb oli

A pa amb oli is the most basic of the culinary delights of the island. It could hardly be simpler: the slices of country bread are rubbed with the soft ramellet tomato, sprinkled with extra virgin olive oil and covered with slices of cheese or Iberian ham. Click here.



4. Lomo con col



This is my favourite Mallorcan dish but it could be rather hot for the summer. Succulent pork and spicy sobrassada wrapped in cabbage leaves then braised to perfection in a glorious jus, with pine nuts and raisins so plump they were fit to burst in the bowl. Click here.



Not exactly a summer dish Sopas Mallorquinas is still a delight even in the hot weather. It’s a dry dish as the broth is absorbed by the bread. This is another of the island’s simple and humble dishes, prepared with thin slices of brown bread, vegetable broth, vegetables and meat (pork tenderloin), Mallorcan sobrasada and/or butifarrón. Click here.

